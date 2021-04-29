 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News