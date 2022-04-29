Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

