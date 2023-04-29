Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday, but thanks to an area of low pressure, showers are expected as well. Find out when…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It sh…