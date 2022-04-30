Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.