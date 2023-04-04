Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.