Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

