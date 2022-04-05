Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA
