Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Davenport, IA
