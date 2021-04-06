 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News