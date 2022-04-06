Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA
