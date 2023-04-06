Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Damaging wind and hail are expected for many in eastern Iowa today. A couple of strong tornadoes are possible as well. Storms going away, but …
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Showers and thunderstorms look likely for Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but the…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstor…