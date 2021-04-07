Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.