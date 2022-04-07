Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Scattered show…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Period…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…