Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 3:00 PM CDT.