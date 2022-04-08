The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Scattered show…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Period…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.