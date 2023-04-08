Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Showers and thunderstorms look likely for Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but the…
Damaging wind and hail are expected for many in eastern Iowa today. A couple of strong tornadoes are possible as well. Storms going away, but …
Temperatures below normal for early April today and gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstor…