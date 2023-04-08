Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.