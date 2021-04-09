 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

