Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.