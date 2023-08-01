Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Davenport, IA
