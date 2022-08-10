The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 5:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 76 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrell…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV i…