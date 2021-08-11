The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
