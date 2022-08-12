Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Davenport, IA
