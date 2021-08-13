Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA
There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.
