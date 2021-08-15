The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.