Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

