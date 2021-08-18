 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

