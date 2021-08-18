Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect c…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.
- Updated
There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.