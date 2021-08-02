Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degre…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the making…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperature…