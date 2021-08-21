 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

