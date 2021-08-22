The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect c…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. To…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…