The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Davenport, IA
