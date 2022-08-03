Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.