The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect pe…