Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South.