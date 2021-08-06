The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. W…
For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82…
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. It …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degre…