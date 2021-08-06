 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News