The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bring…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…