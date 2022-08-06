Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.