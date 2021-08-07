Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.