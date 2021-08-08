Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.