Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 11:34 AM CDT until FRI 8:43 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

