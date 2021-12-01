Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Tod…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sund…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.