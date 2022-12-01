Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.