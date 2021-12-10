 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

