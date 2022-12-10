 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:31 PM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

