Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:31 PM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST.