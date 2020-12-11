 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

