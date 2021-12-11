Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
