Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Davenport, IA
