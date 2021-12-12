Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect per…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, D…
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Davenport's evening forecast: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Windy at times. Low 32F. WSW winds at…