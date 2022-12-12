Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
