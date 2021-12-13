 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

