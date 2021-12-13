Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA
