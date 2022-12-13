Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.