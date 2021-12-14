Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Davenport's evening forecast: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Windy at times. Low 32F. WSW winds at…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, D…