Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

